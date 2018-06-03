WWE Announces Daniel Bryan Match for Money In The Bank

Daniel Bryan finally has a match for Money in the Bank and it’s a familiar foe.

It was revealed on Saturday that Bryan will do battle with Big Cass once again at this month’s PPV in Chicago, which will occur two weeks from Sunday. The match isn’t that big of a surprise, as Bryan and Cass have been feuding since the days immediately following WrestleMania.

Some had suspected the feud would be ended when Bryan defeated Cass at WWE Backlash, as well as on an edition of SmackDown. With the babyface Bryan prevailing not once, but twice, it would seem that his work with Cass was over.

Not so fast. Cass returned this past week from his latest “injury” on SmackDown Live to reveal he was cleared to compete. This lead to Cass being inserted into Bryan’s Money in the Bank qualifying match against Samoa Joe later in the show.

As we saw on Tuesday, Cass took out his frustrations on Bryan, especially following the final bell. Bryan lost to Samoa Joe via the Coquina Clutch, and was then physically devastated by Cass afterward. This of course being a textbook heel attack as Bryan was already weakened from the hold which Joe had applied.

Bryan vs. Cass joins an already loaded card that now stands at 10 matches. It’s a good thing WWE has extended all of their PPV events to a four hour running time, because it’s hard to imagine getting all of these matches into a three hour show. Jam-packed cards such as this will be a theme moving forward with all PPVs co-branded once again.

