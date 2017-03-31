Charlotte Finally Pushes Dana Brooke Too Far On RAW

For months Dana Brooke has stood by Charlotte’s side as she racked up Championship after Championship. Dana jumped in front of every bullet to keep Charlotte on top of the mountain.

In recent weeks, Charlotte had grown tired of Dana not being able to completely dispose of her opponents and her bullying had grown to new heights. Tonight, as Dana attempted to apologize to Charlotte again, she was given one mission; to take out Sasha Banks before WrestleMania.

When Sasha made quick work of Dana, Charlotte berated her once again in front of the RAW Detroit audience. Dana had enough of the bullying and took out her frustrations on the four time champion.

With only three weeks until her WrestleMania matchup with Bayley and Sasha Banks, how will Charlotte gain a competitive edge without Dana Brooke watching her back?

As for the rest of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

