WWE Gives Cruiserweight Championship Belt a New Look

When Kalisto trumped Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship, the 205 Live roster celebrated like munchkins after the death of a Wicked Witch. In light of a new regime atop 205 Live, WWE commemorated Kalisto’s heroics with a new Cruiserweight Championship title.

Kalisto posted a picture over the weekend with his new belt. While it is still certainly recognizable, WWE looks to have turned the predominantly purple belt into a black one. Have a look:

Make sure to stop by and join the #LuchaParty in #WWEYakima vamonos Orale!.. pic.twitter.com/bOIiWDszkN — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) October 15, 2017

WWE made quite the effort make 205 Live its own brand. To make the Cruiserweight more identifiable, WWE coated everything 205 Live in purple; purple ropes, purple lights, purple logo and purple Championships. On top of giving the ring workers a the menial tasks of changing ropes during commercial breaks, WWE isolated the 205 Live brand as the dedication to purple become counterproductive. Instead of signaling fans to stick around for the show, the wave of purple served as a sign for fans to use the bathroom.

However, by altering the belt from purple to mostly black, WWE is making an effort to de-segregate the Cruiserweights for the WWE main roster. While they’ll still be an exclusive brand, the toning down of purple should help fans take the Cruiserweights a little more seriously.The black belt is an improvement on a number of levels and will likely garner positive attention. The look of a championship title is just ass important as the title itself as the prize has to at least appear to be with the pursuit. As Championships in WWE represent treasure, scarcity, and power they should look as cool as possible.

Now that the Cruiserweight have a belt that doesn’t look like something from Toys R Us, they’ll be able to shed some of their show’s skeptics.

Kalisto will be defending his newly modeled Championship in less than as week at TLC. His opponent, Enzo Amore will be eager to get his hand on the stylish strap and all signs point to him leaving TLC as Cruiserweight Champion for the 2nd time.