Conor McGregor’s Short, NSFW, Response to Question About WWE

In October a report surfaced claiming Conor McGregor was “locked in for WrestleMania 34. However, the rumor turned out to be nothing more than Fake News as Dana White and Vince McMahon killed the notion. And if you still aren’t sold, well, McGregor has two words for you,

TMZ Sports caught McGregor getting into a vehicle and fired off several questions, which lead to the Irishman revealing that MMA was next for him. But when asked about WWE, McGregor spoke simply

Videos by PopCulture.com

“F— WWE.”

Well, that pretty much covers it. We’ll never know how much WWE’s actually pursued McGregor, but given his youth and bankability, it’s likely the 29-year old will continue to fight competitively for the next few years.

However one day, the stars may indeed align and give us Enzo Amore vs. Conor McGregor in a Mink Coat on a Pole Match.

Can’t wait!