Oddsmakers Say Conor McGregor Likely to Appear at WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34 may have already set a new precedent for star power at a WWE event, but the already juiced card could get another blockbuster name.

Oddschecker, a popular online gambling site, recently posted odds on Conor McGregor showing up at the April 8th New Orleans mega show—and according to their math, the UFC star has a decent chance of making an appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, per their odds, McGregor has about a 60% chance of making a WrestleMania cameo.

Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek said: “As with any Wrestlemania, one of the biggest talking points is what celebrities and sports stars will turn up on the night.

“One of the more vocal celebrities rumored to be in attendance is the Notorious Conor McGregor – and if bookies are correct – he could well be appearing on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

“Bookies have priced up McGregor as 7/4 to appear at the event, which for reference is the same price Manchester City were to win the Premier League this season,” said Elek.

On Wednesday, Oddschecker also all but guaranteed thatThe Rock will be present in New Orleans and gave him an outside shot at actually wrestling.

But interestingly enough for McGregor, John Cena had a batch of relevant quotes concerning the MMA superstar making a jump to WWE.

Cena joins The Hook ad addressed the possibility of stepping into the ring with McGregor:

“Would I ever be up for getting in a ring with Conor McGregor? Absolutely,” he said. “But that would mean he would have to be up for getting in a WWE ring, so let’s not put the cart before the horse ladies and gents.”

But Cena, ever the WWE embassador, left the door open for McGregor.

“Let’s see what Mr. McGregor wants to do and then figure it out from there. I’m not the one to hand out invites. I don’t do that. That’s not in my job description, that’s gonna be up to him,” he said.

We’ll keep an eye on this, but at the rate at which WrestleMania 34’s card isba looking, we can’t rule out an appearance by McGregor.