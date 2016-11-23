Conor McGregor Willing To Consider A WWE Offer

What seemed like fantasy booking a week ago might now be getting closer to reality. Last week the rumors began to swirl that the WWE was interested in bringing UFC superstar Conor McGregor into the WWE, possibly for a spot at next year’s Wrestlemania. Today, Conor McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar responded, telling ESPN that McGregor finding his way to the squared circle was not out of the realm of possibilities.

“I think it’s all about business, man,” Attar said. “If [WWE] is going to come with an offer, we are willing to entertain it. We are here. Have their people call his people — which is me. We can have a conversation.”

The possibility of McGregor being in the WWE’s plans heated up after 14-time WWE world champion Triple H was spotted in attendance at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in New York. When pressed on interest in Conor, Trips told a British newspaper McGregor would be a perfect fit for the WWE.

“He could come over, he’s got it all, man,” Levesque told the Daily Telegraph. “He’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer, for sure.”

Attar said McGregor has not had direct talks with WWE or Triple H as of yet.

“I think it’s phenomenal that a guy like Triple H was at the fights,” Attar said. “I heard he said some positive things, which is always good to hear.”

McGregor already made a heel turn this past August during a teleconference ahead of his UFC 202 rematch with Nate Diaz, when the Irish star called out WWE/UFC crossover star Brock Lesnar for being “juiced up to his f—ing eyeballs” and referred to WWE superstars in general as “massive p—ies.”

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we should note that McGregor’s price could be a little too high, even for the WWE. Just last week he demanded 100 million dollars cash to fight Floyd Mayweather. Would he want even more to risk his health in a professional wrestling match?

With Goldberg, Lesnar, Undertaker, and possibly even The Rock already set for a trip to Orlando, including Conor McGregor could make Wrestlemania 33 the biggest draw of all time.