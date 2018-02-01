Conor McGregor Welcomes ‘Pioneer’ Ronda Rousey to WWE

It seems that all of the sports world is eager to comment on Ronda Rousey‘s arrival in WWE. So it’s only fitting that one of the most outspoken athletes of this generation weighs on the topic.

Conor McGregor spoke with a local video journalist named Adam Glyn in New York City and the UFC star had only glowing things to say about Rousey’s big move.

“I’m delighted for her. Absolutely over the moon for her. She looked like she really enjoyed herself at the event and I was very, very happy to see her. She’s a pioneer for the game and she came through it all and faced big wins and big, big losses and she came through it. It’s great to see her represent herself and mixed martial arts and have fun in the WWE. I know she’s been a big fan all her life. It’s great to see that,” he said.

McGregor’s comments are by far the most positive words Rousey has gotten as of late. While it’s likely part of the show, several WWE Superstars took swipes at Rousey becoming their newest peer.

Some corners of WWE’s fanbase have also rolled their eyes are Rousey’s arrival. Seeing that she missed both RAW and SmackDown the day after announcing a full-time deal with WWE, fans were eager to label her as the dreaded part-time wrestler.s However that’s not a fair assertion.

Rousey is in Columbia finishing up her obligations to a Mark Wahlberg movie, Mile 22.

“She’ll finish up this movie, and then she’s in,” said Triple H in an interview with USA Today’s FTW. “She’ll be at the Performance Center, she’ll be training and work with us every day. And we’ll see where it goes. It is not for lack of desire or motivation if anything. The two times she has been at the Performance Center training, we’ve had to try to get her to back off because she will train all day and all night if we let her,”

With clandestine dinners, coy interviews, and secret international travel, clearly, WWE and Rousey are committed to keeping her usage under wraps. We can’t blame them either. Rousey’s Rumble surprise shocked everyone and moments like that are what WWE is built upon.

So when she does come back, how will WWE use her? We’ll give her Royal Rumble metaphor, she’s going to be at WrestleMania, but who she’ll be fighting is a slippery discussion. Give what we saw at the Rumble she could challenge Charlotte or Alexa Bliss in New Orleans.

However, WWE may is not ready to put her under a Championship microscope and they may opt for something less demanding. There’s a rumor that she’ll be involved in a tag team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Even more, her possible partners include The Rock and Braun Strowman.

At this point, it’s simply too early to be anything other than excited about Rousey joining WWE. The next few months should be fascinating to watch.

