Congress Questions Linda McMahon … About John Cena’s Proposal

Every spring, closet wrestling fans come out of the woodwork to show their excitement for WrestleMania. Due to the main stream coverage that ‘Mania gets, people who have been hiding their fandom all year suddenly feel safe to express their love for the ridiculously amazing athletic opera that is sports entertainment.

Yesterday, this happened in the United States Government of all place while Congressman Rod Blum (R-IA 1st District) participated in a Small Business hearing.

During the hearing, Blum asked Linda McMahon, who is the administrator of the Small Business Administration, why it took John Cena so long to propose to Nikki Bella. Blum reminded McMahon that she was under oath before she smiled and replied, “you’d have to ask him.”

There’s your tax dollars hard at work, Iowa.

In case Congressman Blum happens to be reading this article, Nikki Bella revealed today whether or not John Cena has changed his mind on having children.

We can also help Congressman Blum avoid taking up any other government time by letting him know that Nikki Bella will be taking a hiatus.

And if Congressman Blum is this concerned about John Cena’s life, we would also like to let him know when Cena is expected to be back in the WWE.

Hopefully next time Congressman Blum wants to know anything about the WWE, he will come to us first.

