Watch: CM Punk Makes First Comments After Courtroom Triumph Over WWE Doctor

WWE Doctor Chris Amann came knocking at CM Punk‘s door with a $4 million defamation suit. However, Punk and friend Colt Cabana dodged the monetary bullet when the court ruled in their favor on Tuesday.

Punk spoke with WrestleZone outside of the courtroom following his big win.

“A gigantic weight has been lifted off of my shoulders,” Punk said. “First and foremost, I’m happy for my friend Colt Cabana, who I think was dragged into this for silly reasons, but just in general, I’m super appreciative and happy that the jury came to that verdict. They think I had truth on my side, obviously, I did, and common sense prevailed.”

Amann was seeking compensation after a podcast between Punk and Cabana lead to some disparaging remarks against the WWE doctor. Amman claimed he suffered emotional pain and work stress over their comments but the jury ruled that he had not suffered any sort of monetary damage an thus awarded him nothing.

“I’m just happy,” Punk continued. “I appreciate everyone that was in my corner and knew and continues to know the truth. I can’t wait to put it all behind me. I wanted out years ago, and I still feel the same way. I just want to move on with my life.”

