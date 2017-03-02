CM Punk Gets An Invite To Join The Bullet Club

For a guy not wrestling for any major promotion, CM Punk has been dominating the wrestling headlines lately. The Rock nearly broke the internet when he led a WWE crowd in chanting the former champ’s name after last week’s RAW. Now this week, the current UFC fighter (he’s still training for a second fight) is being associated the hottest faction in wrestling.

It’s safe to say CM Punk won’t have trouble finding a job if he ever decides to come back to wrestling, but thanks to a YouTube Q & A with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucs, we now know CM Punk has officially been invited to join the Elite Bullet Club.

Matt: “I think he’s probably the only guy left that I would probably let into the Bullet Club. And Hulk Hogan.”

Kenny: “If that’s still an option, Hogan. The only other person that could touch Hogan, in terms of hype factor and someone able to contribute, it’s gotta be Punk.”

Matt: “I talk to Punk, he’s my buddy. We text every now and then. But I told him ‘whenever you want to come back, please text me, and somehow we’ll make this work out.’ I would love to work with Punk, he’s one of my favorites of all time. What a great talker. That’s the one thing missing from the indies, is guys who can talk like Punk.”

Adam: “He made me an indie wrestling fan.”

Cody: “Punk’s the best, man. When I got to Louisville, he didn’t have to be because he was the big dog there at OVW, but he was the only one bringing folks in, showing you around, helping you out. Honest, but not a dick about it. Punker’s special.”

Punk has a long history with Ring of Honor where The Bullet Club currently resides. The former WWE Champion is likely the only free agent superstar out there who could help swing the fortunes of another wrestling company. Would he instantly make them competition with the WWE? Probably not, but it would be a huge draw for future free agents.

Considering Punk’s tumultuous relationship with the WWE I wouldn’t be surprised to see him align with another company as his first move back to wrestling.

