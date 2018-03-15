CM Punk Gets UFC Challenge from Green Power Ranger

Sensing an easy victory, or fat paycheck, opponents are lining up to face CM Punk at June 9th’s UFC 225. And Jason David Frank, better known as the Green Power Ranger, just tossed his name in the hat.

Frank recently cut his version of a WWE promo and The Blast happily posted the video on their site. Pumping his management team and MMA prowess, Frank promise that a fight between he and Punk could bring in millions of dollars.

Frank has never set foot in a UFC octagon but does have a 1-0 record as a professional. About this time last year, he made a similar proposal to Punk, one that the former WWE Champion dismissed with a chuckle.

Punk has yet to comment on Frank’s latest challenge, but chances are, he’s not taking it seriously. Instead of taking on challengers from children shows, Punk will likely let UFC determine his next bout.

June nine, after I win and lock eyes with my beautiful wife, embrace my coaches and shout out my entire team https://t.co/TmzRWR2kbn — Coach (@CMPunk) March 12, 2018

Punk originally teased he’d be competing on the Chicago card back in early February, retweeting the poster of the event along with an “eyes” and “thinking” emoji.

UFC President Dana White initially shot down the rumor, saying on an episode of UFC Tonight that no deal was in place.

“I don’t know. I don’t know that’s where he’ll fight,” White said. “He’s healthy now and interested in fighting. We’ll see what happens. There is no deal for CM Punk to fight anywhere, so we’ll see how that thing plays out.”

White, for the record, has yet to comment on Punk’s latest statement.

The ongoing theory is that Punk’s opponent will be Texas fight Mike “The Truth” Jackson (0-1), who lost to Gall back in February 2016.

After leaving the WWE in 2014 over numerous disagreements, Punk signed with the UFC in December 2014 to a multi-fight contract despite having no professional fighting background.

He began working with Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, home to multiple current and former UFC Champions. After being held back with a shoulder injury, Punk’s first fight was announced in February when he’d take on UFC newcomer Mickey Gall. He underwent surgery for a herniated disc days after the announcement, and the fight was pushed to September 2016 at the UFC 203 event in Cleveland.

Punk’s debut fight didn’t go as many of his fans hoped, as he was taken down by Gall early on and submitted to a rear naked choke. He was paid $500,000 for the fight, and said in the post-fight press conference that this was not a one-and-done ordeal.

However despite a plethora of doubt and criticism, Punk will make his UFC return—just not against a Power Ranger.