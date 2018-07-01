Clarification on Bayley’s Apparent Heel Turn

Given her gratuitous beat down of Sasha Banks, it certainly appeared Bayley had finally turned heel. However, the San Diego crowd loved every second of it leaving the WWE universe confused a to how to receive.

But Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio asserts that Baley’s clobbering of Banks was meant to be her seminal heel turn. Meltzer pointed out that her actions, like many heels turns, was an exciting moment, thus easier to cheer. But regardless of their applause, Bayley is meant to be a villain.

We’ll have to see which version of Bayley shows up next week, but her nefarious beginnings were contaminated by San Diego’s adulation. However, it seemed more than just a crowd happy to see the elusive heel turn. At no point was Bayley ever booed. Instead, she was cheered on until she was totally finished with Banks’ carcass. While the next Raw crowd could react to her much differently—Bayely was a hero in San Diego.

There was an element of catharsis in Bayley’s blow up. Given the inherent cattiness of the Sasha Banks character, there have been a few instances in 2018 whee it looked like Banks would be the one to turn on Bayley. Instead, WWE had them scrap a few times, but never defined roles as hero and villain.

But more than ever, WWE is happy to let its Superstars transcend binary molarity and let them operate in shades of gray. regardless if Bailey is a heel, her and Banks feud just become exponentially more interesting.

If Bayley is to play heel, then it doesn’t look like Banks got the memo—she just posted a heelish manifesto to Instagram.

Thinking about my JOB aka ❤️ being on line thanks to some UNGRATEFUL 32YR OLD WHOS ACTS LIKE THEY’RE 5!!! RAW DIDN’T EVEN GIVE HER A THOUGHT TILL I BROUGHT HER UP AS MY TAG PARTNER!! After ALL IVE DONE FOR HER. WOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN CHAMPION IF IT WASNT FOR ME WATCHING HER BACK. NOW IM FORCED TO