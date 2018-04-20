Chris Jericho Explains Why Rusev Replaced Him in Casket Match With The Undertaker

Back on April 12 the WWE announced former world champion and part-timer Chris Jericho would be replacing Rusev as The Undertaker’s opponent in a casket match at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

While most fans are happy to see Jericho in any capacity, the choice came as a shock given the growing popularity of Rusev Day. There was even speculation that Rusev lost the match over a tweet or controversial TMZ interview.

But four days later the WWE announced it was switching back to its original plan — Rusev takes on “The Deadman” while Jericho competes in the 50-man Royal Rumble match. Based on reports from Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, the reason behind the flip-flop decision was nothing more than Vince McMahon changing his mind on a whim.

Jericho finally commented on the situation in an interview on CBS’ In This Corner podcast on Thursday.

“For me at this point I mean, whether they want me to be part of the Royal Rumble or work against The Undertaker or work against Funaki in a lingerie match, whatever needs to be done I’m happy to do it,” Jericho said. “That’s the good thing about kind of my legacy and where I am at this point of my career. I can come and do whatever needs to be done, opening match or main event, whatever it is, it’s going to be good. So things change, which is part of the world of WWE, happens all the time.”

“For me, until I actually walk to the ring, sometimes you never know what is going to happen,” he continued. “Things get changed during the show sometimes. I think sometimes fans get a little bit too excited about certain things that happened and didn’t happen.”

The Greatest Royal Rumble takes place at the King Abdullah International Stadium on April 27, the first pay-per-view event to take place in Saudi Arabia. Along with the casket match and 50-man Royal Rumble match, the card will see seven championships along with John Cena taking on his old rival Triple H.

Some of those championship matches include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns in a steel cage match, WWE Champion AJ Styles taking on the now heel Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins defending his Intercontinental Championship in a four-way ladder match, United States Champion Jeff Hardy taking on former champion Jinder Mahal and The Bar versus Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for the vacated Raw Tag Team Championships.