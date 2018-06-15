Court Documents Reveal WWE Doctor Chris Amann Had Relationship With Female Superstar

Not long ago, Chris Amann was only the WWE doctor seeking $4 million from CM Punk in a defamation suit. In just a week, he’s lost in the courtroom, was ousted for violating HIPPA, and now has been busted for being for being in a sexual relationship with a WWE Superstar — but more importantly — a patient.

David Bixenspan of Deadspin reports Amann and his legal team filed a batch of motions in the name of burying sensitive facts a week before trial. The most pertinent being his relationship with Jillian Hall — a WWE wrestler under his medical care.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This came to light after Amann’s wart-hiding motions were left unsealed and in plain sight. Deadspin says these documents were “publicly viewable at the computer terminals in the clerk’s office of the Cook County Court at Chicago’s Daley Center.”

The motions revealed that Amann admitted during the deposition that he had, in fact, been involved in a sexual relationship with a performer. Apparently, Amann and Hall met when she stopped by WWE as an indie wrestler for a tryout. She’d eventually make her way into WWE by 2005 where the two continue their relationship.

A doctor being involved with a patient like this is an ethical blunder, to say the least. Arthur Kaplan, a medical ethics professor at NYC spoke with Deadspin on the matter.

“It’s a huge ethics no-no,” he said. “You cannot have romantic relationships with your patients. There are a number of reasons why: First, it distorts your objectivity in terms of treating them. They can bamboozle you, or you can feel like ‘I wanna please them, so I’ll give them more pain meds,’ or whatever they’re asking for. Second, they have enough problems working with wrestlers because they have what we call dual loyalties.”

Amann nor his lawyers have commented but WWE has:

“We were not aware of this. We are investigating the matter and will determine if any action is warranted,” said a company spokesperson.

Deadspin did confirm with the wrestler who was on RAW at the time that Hall and Amman’s relationship was hardly a secret. DailyWrestlingNews.com shared the following photo of Amann and Hall in May of 2014, four years after Hall was done with the company.

This story is developing…