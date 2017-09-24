Why Charlotte Flair Is Excited for Ronda Rousey and Other MMA Stars to Join WWE

Don’t look now, but WWE’s women’s division is about to penetrate pop culture.

With Total Bellas and Total Divas about to be in full swing, WWE’s women will continue to ride the wave of awareness from this summer’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. Even better, the likes of Ronda Rousey and Chris Cyborg seem to make WWE headlines by the week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With these potential MMA stars heading to WWE, what does the incumbent queen of WWE think about it? Charlotte Flair spoke with the New York Post about Rousey and former UFC competitor expressing so much interesting in joining WWE.

“I think it is great because whether Ronda or Cyborg wants to be a part of the company, it is still drawing more attention to the women’s division as a whole. Anytime outsiders who aren’t necessarily our main audience are interested, ‘Oh, they want to go to WWE. Who do they want to wrestle?’ I just think it is exciting. I just think it puts more eyes on us,” reasoned Flair.

One of the most prominent rumors in WWE is that Ronda Rousey along with the 4 Horsewomen of MMA (Shafir, Duke, Baszler) will take on Flair the 4 Horsewomen of WWE (Banks, Bayley, Lynch). Nothing is confirmed but after a brief scrum 2 weeks ago, their match seems imminent for Survivor Series.

“I am a little biased in terms of what it takes to be a WWE superstar and performer for the company. I would look at this as a term ‘a gimmick match,’ where I wouldn’t have an expectation, say me versus Nattie [Natalya] at Hell in a Cell. I wouldn’t expect it to be a match like that. They don’t have the training that we have. It’s just different,” explained Charlotte.

Regardless of qualifications, Charlotte seems excited about the prospect of mixing it up with Rousey in a WWE ring.

“I think the only challenge would be people might forget that WWE is a sports entertainment company. I think it would be exciting … but I don’t know if that would even be a challenge. It may even make it more exciting.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!