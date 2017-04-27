Charlotte Flair Makes WWE History

Has Charlotte Flair already become the greatest female superstar in WWE history? In only two short years The Queen of the women’s revolution has shattered all pre-conceived notions of where a woman belongs on the WWE card.

Tuesday night, Charlotte made history once again by becoming the first female Superstar in WWE to battle one-on-one in a Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-view main event when she faced Naomi for the Women’s Championship on SmackDown Live.

WWE.com acknowledged the historic moment with the following statement:

“Following multiple Raw main events and a Raw Women’s Championship victory against Sasha Banks at this past year’s WWE Hell in a Cell event — inside the Cell itself, no less — Charlotte Flair made history once again last night on SmackDown LIVE by becoming the first female Superstar to compete in singles matches in the main event of Raw, SmackDown and a WWE pay-per-view.

Although Flair was ultimately unsuccessful in unseating SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in the intensely competitive title bout, The Queen still has reason to celebrate — assuming she can take a break from plotting her retaliation against the devious trio of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina, who interrupted the match and attacked Flair after the bell.”

The one major glass ceiling left for Charlotte to shatter is that of a woman competing in the main event of WrestleMania. While it may seem like a long shot, there’s no reason to believe the four time Women’s Champion won’t be the first to make it happen.

