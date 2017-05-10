Charlotte’s WWE BackLash Plans Revealed

The Queen of the WWE has her sights set on her first SmackDown pay per view. Thanks to the newly formed Welcoming Committee faction of Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and James Ellsworth, Charlotte‘s Women’s Championship aspirations have taken a backseat for the time being.

Tonight on SmackDown Live from London, Charlotte’s plans for her first Blue Brand pay per view were made clear when it was revealed she would be teaming up with former adversaries, Naomi and Becky Lynch to take on the Committee.

Charlotte’s seeming babyface turn began two weeks ago when her Women’s Championship match with Naomi was interrupted by the Welcoming Committee’s beatdown and it continued last week when the four time Raw Women’s Champ made a dramatic return to the ring to help Naomi take on Nattie and Carmella.

The former champ hasn’t exactly been on the same page as her new partners, but Becky has pleaded for Charlotte to bond with Women’s Champion, Naomi in order to take down the Committee.

The crowd appears to be behind Charlotte as she Wooo’s her way back into their hearts, but will she be as effective as a babyface as she was a heel? Her first run as a face fell very flat. The sudden turn also gives a storyline reason to keep the former champ away from Naomi’s title for a few months as Naomi builds up her credibility.

