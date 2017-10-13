Chad Gable Has Training Session With Olympic Legend

It’s not everyday that you get to have a training session with one of the United States’ all-time Olympic legends, but that’s exactly what WWE’s Chad Gable did on Thursday.

Passing through the state of Iowa, Chad stopped in Iowa City to work out with former Hawkeyes head wrestling coach Dan Gable at the University of Iowa’s wrestling facility. For a former amateur wrestler like Chad, this had to be a dream come true.

Dan Gable is generally considered the Michael Jordan of amateur wrestling in the United States. As a collegiate wrestler at Iowa State University, Gable famously went undefeated before losing his final collegiate match. This fueled him to win gold at the 1972 Olympics in Munich without even giving up a single point. For those keeping score, that qualifies as “completely insane.”

Dan Gable then went on to coach at the University of Iowa, guiding the Hawkeyes wrestling team to 16 NCAA championships and 21 straight Big Ten championships, making him one of the greatest collegiate coaches in history on top of his already impressive individual athletic career.

WWE’s Chad Gable grew up in nearby Minnesota, so as an amateur wrestler, there’s no doubt he was well versed in the Dan Gable legend. The Iowa legend is also an inspiration for his WWE name, as Chad Gable’s real name is Charles Betts.

Chad posted the following photo to his Twitter page on Thursday.

Pit stop in Iowa City for today’s training session. The legendary Dan Gable stopped by to coach. Video coming soon! pic.twitter.com/2JtLufjERK — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 12, 2017

Chad can be seen in the background watching the two Hawkeyes wrestlers practice alongside Dan.

This isn’t the first time that Chad Gable and Dan Gable have met. Both appeared this past summer in Dan Gable’s hometown of Waterloo, Iowa at the annual George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame festivities, which take place at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum. Chad mentioned at the independent show that weekend, where he appeared in a pro wrestling ring alongside Dan, that Gable was his hero growing up.

We’ll be looking forward to the video of these two working out, and hopefully this isn’t the last time that the two Gables work together.