Cesaro Reveals Who He Wanted Moved To RAW

If the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up did not give you the complete WWE makeover you were hoping for, you are not alone. Raw Superstar, Cesaro, recently admitted he was hoping for a bigger shake-up in the tag team division. On an interview with Planeta Wrestling [H/T Wrestling Inc] , the former Raw Tag Team Champion revealed which superstars he hoped would show up on Monday nights.

“There’s a lot of guys that shook it up a little bit. I was hoping for a little more shake-up in the tag team division. I was hoping maybe The Usos or American Alpha would come over. Even with the guys who came to RAW, Miz, Dean Ambrose, I’ve been in the ring with them before and I’d like to get in the ring with them again.”

To Cesaro’s point, the only team added from SmackDown was Heath Slater and Rhyno, who have yet to compete on Raw. Not included in the Shake-Up was the surprising return of WWE legends, The Hardy Boyz. Cesaro also commented on if Matt and Jeff’s WWE homecoming changed the Tag Team division landscape.

“I think the Tag Team division changed once me and Sheamus entered it. We’re two of the best competitors in the WWE and certainly make the best tag team. The Hardy Boys coming back, it’s great for a nostalgia factor, and it’s great because they’re still tremendous competitors, but come Payback I want to bring back those tag team titles because I want to come back to Europe, home, as the tag team champions.”

When asked if he was happy being in his current role as a tag team performer, Cesaro says the WWE needs stars to excel at both.

“I think the key to being a great WWE Superstar, a great wrestler, is you have to be great all around. You have to be great at everything. In singles or tag, you have to adapt, both have their challenges. I think I’m doing very well.”

WWE Payback will take place this Sunday, kicking off at 7pm ET on the WWE Network. You can find the entire card below.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

United States Championship:

Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho

Raw Women’s Championship:

Bayley vs Alexa Bliss



Cruiserweight Championship:

Neville vs Austin Aries



Raw Tag Team Championship:

Hardy Boyz vs Cesaro and Sheamus

House of Horrors Match:

Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe



KickOff Show:

Enzo and Big Cass vs Gallows and Anderson

