Carmella is a Huge Fan of Enzo/Cass Break Up

Enzo Amore may be shedding tears over being dumped by Big Cass, but the big man’s real life girlfriend loves it.



Carmella and Cass have been dating since their NXT days. Back then, Carmella was the tag team’s manager. Needless to say, she had a biased opinion of RAW’s closing segment. As Cass was emotionally demolishing Enzo, Carmella was Tweeting her gushing approval.

For those out of the loop, Big Cass was ousted as Enzo Amore‘s hit and run attacker. For several weeks, WWE cameras would find Enzo laid out, practically unconscious. Then, Big Cass himself was found laid out backstage. WWE presented possible culprits like The Arrival and Big Show, but in the end, they were proven to be innocent. Thanks to Corey Graves’ investigative journalism, a video of Big Cass staging his own attack left no doubt who the real attacker was.

As RAW came to a close, Cass berated Enzo with the latter actually dropping a tear. Class punctuated his turn with a big boot and the deed was done. Enzo and Cass are no more.



Carmella, being the mischievous, wiry, devil she is, obviously loved the double cross. Her public support comes as no surprise. The legitimate off camera couple has had quite the week, arguably being involved in WWE’s hottest storylines. Carmella found herself in hot water due to her controversial win at Money in the Bank. She opened SmackDown with a great heel promo, but that was the climax of her night.

By the end of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan had stripped Carmella and James Ellsworth of their Money in the Bank briefcase. Next week on the Blue Brand, there will be a Money in the Bank re-do. Don’t be surprised if Carmella wins again, as she has thrived as an obnoxious heel. Stay tuned, folks.

