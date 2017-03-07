Bubba Ray Dudley On The Best Wrestler In The World

Former WWE Tag Team Champion, Bubba Ray Dudley, was a guest on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio show today and he gave high praise to one of the WWE’s biggest stars.

Dudley was adamant in his assessment of who the best wrestler in the world, giving that title to none other than Randy Orton.

Dudley is not the first former WWE star to heap this type of praise on Orton as Rey Mysterio also named The Viper as the best in the biz just last year.

After burning down the Wyatt Family compound last week on Smackdown, Orton will face off with AJ Styles for the right to main event WrestleMania with Bray Wyatt.

As for Dudley, the multi-time tag team champion debuted at last week’s Ring of Honor Manhattan Mayhem VI event and put ROH Champion Adam Cole through a table.



According to PWInsider.com, the deal between Ray and ROH was something ROH had been working on for quite sometime.

Ray was close to returning to Impact Wrestling at last week’s tapings, however the two sides could not reach a deal in time and the spot was given to Alberto El Patron. As for ROH, Bully Ray is considered a “top priority” for the company, so we can expect to see him make consistent appearances in the company.

