Bruno Sammartino’s Cause of Death Revealed

Last Wednesday, the news of Bruno Sammartino’s death rocked the wrestling world. The details of his passing were minimal at the time, but we now know the 82-year old’s cause of death.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sammartino’s death was due to multiple organ failures which stemmed from heart issues.

The Italian Superman was said to be in and out of the hospital in recent months but made an effort to keep that secret. Sammartino suffered from rheumatic fever which played a role in his heart issues down the road.

Sammartino’s funeral was held April 22 in his hometown of Ross Township, PA. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in attendance.

“One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend,” wrote Vince McMahon.

One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend pic.twitter.com/PNDuQ31Phd — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 18, 2018

Before there was Roman Reigns, John Cena, The Rock, Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, there was Bruno Sammartino. As the most decorated man in the history of professional wrestling, Sammartino will always be remembered as one of the sturdiest pillars the sport will ever know.

Sammartino came up in Vince J. McMahon’s WWWF setting the precedent for Vince Jr. mold of Hulk Hogan. Sammartino’s contributions to WWWF were beyond comprehension as he served as the company’s champion a combined 4040 days. However, despite the lucrative success, Sammartino and WWE would have a falling out that wouldn’t see a resolution until Sammartino’s induction into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man… A true friend…and one of the toughest people I’ve ever met. My thoughts are with his entire family,” shared Triple H.

“Bruno Sammartino was a legend. He was the American Dream personified. From his childhood in Italy hiding from Nazis to selling out Madison Square Garden 188 times as the biggest star of professional wrestling, he was a hero in every stage of his life,” wrote Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter