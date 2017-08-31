Big Update on Brock Lesnar’s Future With WWE

It looks like Brock Lesnar will be sticking around WWE longer than many thought just a few short weeks ago.

There’s been a lot of moving pieces at play as it relates to a possible return to the UFC for Lesnar. As of right now, the odds that Brock will fight again in the octagon appear to be very small as compared to just a few weeks ago when a return in 2018 seemed quite possible. Some of this is due to Lesnar, and much of it is due to Brock’s possible future opponent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jon Jones had previously challenged Lesnar to a future fight. The challenge came immediately after Jones had defeated Daniel Cormier for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in July. Jones had said, “If you want to find out what it’s like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 lbs less than you, meet me here.”

Following the Jones statement, Lesnar responded by saying, “Be careful what you wish for young man.”

A return to UFC for Lesnar would take several months to make happen. Due to his drug test failure which was revealed following his UFC fight last summer at UFC 200, Lesnar would have to announce a return and be inserted back into the USADA drug testing pool. He would have to remain in that pool for six months before he could fight.

That’s a long wait for sure, but nowhere close to the wait Jon Jones has in front of him. Due to a drug test failure on his part, Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the California Athletic Commission. The thought is that Jones could end up suspended somewhere between two and four years.

Obviously with a suspension that long a real possibility, the odds of a fight with Lesnar are now virtually non-existent. Lesnar is not a young man in the fight game, and waiting that long for the fight wouldn’t seem likely. He’d be 42 years old if the fight occurred after a two year suspension. Further, there are few opponents one could see Lesnar coming back to UFC to fight other than Jones. Therefore, a stay in WWE for the long term seems to now be the more lucrative career path for Lesnar. And he’s always made it known that his number one goal is making money.

Dave Meltzer commented on the situation on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. He also mentioned that the odds Lesnar stays in WWE long term have gone up substantially. He mentioned that with there being no other fights that would have the drawing power of a Lesnar/Jones encounter, Lesnar would make more money by staying with WWE.

Lesnar’s current WWE deal expires around WrestleMania time this spring. It appears WWE will have far more leverage now when it comes to negotiating a contract due to the lack of big name fighters Lesnar would have the opportunity to face in a possible UFC return. You can be sure WWE is aware that they are Lesnar’s best option and will play it as such in any contract talks.