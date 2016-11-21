Brock Lesnar Pushed For His Survivor Series Loss

For a guy who has historically gotten a bad rap for not caring about the professional wrestling business, Brock Lesnar may have sacrificed his own legacy for the betterment of a long term feud with returning WCW legend, Goldberg.

During the post-Survivor Series edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (subscription required but recommended), Dave Meltzer said Lesnar pushed Vince McMahon for the multi-match contract Goldberg apparently signed last week, as well as the under two minute destruction that took place at the Survivor Series in order to make Goldberg look every bit the super hero the WWE had built him to be. Lesnar knew taking a quick loss to Goldberg would provide even larger money making opportunities for a future rematch between the two.

Brock Lesnar is no stranger to shocking outcomes, as he stunned the wrestling world when he became the man to break The Undertaker’s seemingly unfallable Wrestlemania undefeated streat at Wrestlemania 30. It was in that match that The Undertaker made the call to sacrifice his own legacy to further the wrestling business by giving Lesnar a victory that he and his advocate, Paul Heyman, could build on for years to come.

As we reported yesterday, Goldberg is set to make an appearance at the 2017 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, TX. Whether Brock Lesnar will get his 2nd rematch at the Rumble remains to be seen, but as is custom in wrestling tradition, we can surely expect to see Lesnar repaid for his unselfishness by “getting his win back” against Goldberg before the former WCW/WWE champion’s current run reaches it’s end.