Brock Lesnar’s New WWE Contract Will Blow Your Mind

Brock Lesnar is on his way to becoming one of the most wealthy professional wrestlers in history.

Details have been sketchy of late, but we know that Lesnar recently signed a new contract with the WWE. Lesnar and Vince McMahon reportedly reached a verbal agreement at the final RAW before WrestleMania 34 in Atlanta, and Lesnar is said to have signed the contract in New Orleans at WrestleMania.

A new report has revealed the figures in Lesnar’s WWE deal, and just like Brock himself, the contract is absolutely larger than life.

First off, the deal is based on a per appearance agreement. Brock is not signed to WWE for any length of time, but WWE can request an appearance or match from Lesnar and pay him accordingly. The amount that he makes per appearance is what sets this off from virtually any contract in wrestling history.

According to the report, the contract pays Lesnar $637,000 per PPV match. However, it’s not just the amount he gets for wrestling at a monthly PPV that will blow your mind. Let’s say WWE needs him to fly in for RAW to appear in the ring while Paul Heyman gives a promo. Lesnar will make $127,000 for each television appearance. Given what he will make for a PPV match, it’s not likely you will be seeing Lesnar wrestle on television in the near future.

Merchandising is another area of focus in Lesnar’s new contract. The new contract allows WWE an “image rights” provision as it relates to merchandising, which was not part of his previous deal. This allows WWE to use his image for merchandising for the price of $637,000 annually, the same amount UFC pays for the same merchandising rights. In addition, he will receive 6% of all of his merchandising sales with WWE.

Given the fact that Lesnar is not tenured to WWE for any length of time in this deal, it is expected that he will be able to fight with UFC if he so chooses.

Lesnar’s next match will be at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble special on April 27 in Saudi Arabia. He will take on Roman Reigns in a steal cage and take home $637,000 for the performance.