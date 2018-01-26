Details on Brock Lesnar’s WWE and UFC Future

Despite appearing to be a simple wrestling beast, Brock Lesnar has proven over the years that he is a savvy businessman. And as it stands, the WWE Universal Champion will have another opportunity to flex his negotiating muscles in the near future.

Lesnar’s WWE contract is set to expire after WrestleMania 34 on April 8th. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer says that even if he chooses to jet the company, Vince McMahon could bar him from competing outside of WWE until August.

Lesnar was nearly in this exact scenario before WrestleMania 31. The Beast Incarnate did renew his contract days before the event but also would negotiate the right to compete in UFC. That proved to be a fruitful detail because Lesnar would, in fact, fight and defeat Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

It’s possible, if not likely, that Lesnar will eye the same type of deal in 2018.

UFC President, Dana White, seemed optimistic about landing the 41-year old Lesnar for one more mega fight.

“I think he’ll give it one more run,” White told AP. “I just think Brock loves to fight.”

With this evidence in place, the writing may be on the wall. Lesnar re-ups his WWE contract, loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, has a UFC fight, then comes back to WWE later in 2018.

However, Brock’s perspective UFC opponent is hard to guess. In 2017, he and Jon Jones looked to be hyping a future fight, but after Jones got busted for steroids, the lake died.

Jones faces an uphill battle to avoid a long-term suspension but appears to be doing his best to avoid a hefty punishment. So, even though Jones is currently unavailable, he’s a name to keep an eye on for 2018 Lesnar fight.

If not, Jones, Lesnar will still likely attempt to find a UFC opponent to feast upon in 2018. So go ahead and prepare for a beast-less WWE after ‘Mania, but he’ll be back. Maybe for Braun Strowman.