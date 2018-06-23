Brie and Nikki Bella ‘Pushing Hard’ for WWE Return

Total Bellas stars and former WWE wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella haven’t seen much action inside the squared circle in recent years. But in a recent interview with TV Insider, the latter made it pretty clear they want to change that.

Bella admitted that her husband, Daniel Bryan, wants to have another baby. But she keeps getting the itch the make a comeback.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I tell him that in my heart I just really want to come back to have a main story,” Bella said. “Whether it’s a month long or two months, six months. I would love that. I think about how much work one kid is. Bringing another in, I can’t imagine. My sister and I are really pushing hard. We would both love to, especially since the last couple of years it was Nikki was there or I was there.”

She then listed some potential matchups for herself or the Bella Twins as a tag team

“The Bella Twins really haven’t had a run since the ‘Divas Revolution,’” she noted. “There are great teams like the IIconics. We would love to go against them. Even if I had a one-off, I’d love to wrestle Asuka, Alexa Bliss. There are so many girls I would wrestle. Even with the Mixed Match Challenge. I was like, ‘Bryan, we should do it if it came back. Wouldn’t it be amazing?’ I’m hoping. I told him to give me until next summer. Let me see if I can do something before then. If the boss doesn’t want us back by next summer, we can start trying for babies.”

Bella competed in a 10-Diva tag team match at the WrestleMania 32 kickoff show in April 2016, then announced a few days later that she was retiring from in-ring action to start a family. She gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Birdie Joe, on May 9, 2017.

Nikki made a similar announcement days after WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, where her long-time boyfriend John Cena famously proposed in the middle of the ring. The two made an appearance together at the RAW 25 special in New York City in January, then were surprise entrants in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match days later. Despite being late entrants, neither were able to defeat eventual-winner Asuka.

Bella also opened up about the challenges of trying to get back into ring shape while being a mother to a 13-month-old toddler.

“I wanted people to see someone like me struggles. Birdie is 13 months, and I still have about seven pounds of baby weight to lose. I work out with a personal trainer. I eat a little amount like I did last night for dinner but staring at the SmartPop! popcorn thinking I want to smash that. But I didn’t,” she said. “Some days are super-exhausting and I’m so tired. I wanted moms to feel that. And because of the position I’m in it was really hard for me to go back to the Rumble.”

While Bella deals with the challenges of motherhood, Nikki has been dealing with plenty of drama of her own. She broke off her engagement to Cena back in April, though it was revealed on recent episodes of Total Bellas that the two had reconciled and were planning on having a baby in the near future.