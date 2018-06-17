Brie Bella Shows off Her Playful Side in Bodysuit

Brie Bella showed off her playful side with her latest social media post.

The Total Bellas star took to Instagram earlier this week, posting a casual photo of herself in bed wearing a pink body suit, messy hair and a smile on her face.

The post also served as advertisement for the Bella sisters’ lifestyle and activewear brand Birdiebee.

“You look so beautiful baby,” one user commented on the sultry photo.

“Holy hell I’m in love,” another one wrote.

“Your (sic) so pretty Brie! I love your name its very prrtty (sic) and your (sic) my fave Bella Twin !!!!” another one posted.

Brie made headlines earlier this week when discussing rumors that Nikki Bella and John Cena were back together.

She discussed the current state of her sister’s relationship at the WWE For Your Consideration event on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, telling E! News that the two wrestlers have not yet fully reconciled.

“They’re working on it,” she said of the couple. “They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both.”

She did say, however, that the pair will eventually get back together.

“I feel like there will be a happy ending,” she said. “But, I hope the happy ending is just them both happy… whatever path that leads them.”

The breakup will reportedly be chronicled on Total Bellas.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole,” Brie said at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Arizona. “They really opened up their lives. They wanted to close the curtain and be like, ‘This is it, we’re done.’ My sister is great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her … and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

As for what’s next for Brie? She revealed in May she wants to wait until 2019 to try for baby no. 2.

“Gosh my husband would love to start trying now for Baby No. 2 and I’m like, ‘No, there’s so many things I want to do.’ But we said definitely 2019 is our year to start trying again. Which is right around the corner,” she said.

“So I’ll probably be pregnant sooner rather than later,” Bella added. “Actually just had a scare. I was nine days late and like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ But all good.”

Bella gave birth to her first child, daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, on May 9, 2017.