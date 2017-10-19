Brie Bella Makes Emphatic Statement on Her WWE Comeback

For too long WWE has been without the Bella Twins. While their absence is certainly understandable it looks like one of them is close to making her big return.

In a Q&A sessions with her and Nikki’s Youtube channel, Brie openly shared the timeline for her comeback.

“Yes. So I am right now slowly trying to get back into the shape. The other day actually I was trying to do a little bit of kind of, like, lifting and I just am so weak. When I went to the doctor they were like ‘Brie, your abs haven’t come back yet.’ I still have this huge space in the middle of my abs. Unfortunately, with a C-section they have to cut through you. So I have to wait like a month or two until I can really… like, I’m going to start working with a personal trainer in the first week of November, kick my butt,” she said.

It sounds like Brie will be spending the rest of 2017 getting back into ring shape, but as soon as the calendar turns, we can expect to see Brie Mode back in business.

“But I want to make sure that I am ready by let’s say the end of January 2018, in case I get a phone call. But at some point in 2018 I am going to make a comeback, whether the boss likes it or not, I am coming back and making a comeback. At the end of 2018, Bryan and I want to start trying for our second baby. So I’m doing it before then,” Brie asserted.

It’s worth noting that her husband and current WWE employee, Daniel Bryan, has a contract that is set to expire in September of next year. All indicators point to him leaving WWE to compete on the independent wrestling circuit. Around that same time, it sounds like Brie will be making her exit from WWE as well.

Bella originally left WWE to give birth to her and Bryan’s first child, a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson. The couple’s baby girl was born on May 9 at 11:58 p.m., which was past Bella’s original due date of April 30.

Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

WWE and its fans will be waiting anxiously for her big return. Bella has only been the Divas Champion, and in her absence, women’s wrestling has vastly changed. When she gets back, she’ll be eying the Women’s Championship for the first time.