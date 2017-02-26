Bret Hart On The One Wrestlemania Match He Wished He Had

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart has gone up against some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, but there’s one name that has escaped the clutches of the Excellence of Execution.

Sports Illustrated recently interviewed the former 7-time world champion about if he could go back and have a WrestleMania match with any star, who would it be with. Hart picked the Face That Runs The Place, John Cena.

“It would have been nice to have a great WrestleMania match with The Rock and Edge,” Hart said, “but my history would have lined up perfectly with John.”

Cena recently tied Ric Flair with the most world championship wins at 16 (though Flair’s actual number has been heavily debated through the years, and whom Bret won his first WWE Championship from) at this year’s Royal Rumble and the Best There Ever Was had nothing but praise for the current WWE Champion.

“I’ve seen the thought and concentration he [John Cena] gives into putting together his matches. He’s also very athletic, and we could have put together a great match, and we could put together some incredible storylines.”

Hart’s last WrestleMania match was against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XXVI in a No Holds Barred match and it’s been called one of the worst Mania matches of all time, so if Hart had the chance I’m sure he wouldn’t mind an improved final Mania moment as well.

