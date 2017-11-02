Bray Wyatt Returns for the First Time Since Illness Struck

Bray Wyatt made his return to a WWE ring on Wednesday during WWE’s tour of the United Kingdom at an event in Glasgow, Scotland.

It’s been quite the last month for Wyatt, who has been sidelined due to the illness that has been inflicting the WWE roster backstage consisting of viral meningitis and the mumps. No word exactly on what Wyatt was suffering from, but he has obviously been cleared to return to action.

Wyatt wrestled in a tag team match, teaming with Cesaro and Sheamus to take on the Shield, which oddly enough consisted of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Triple H filling in for Roman Reigns.

Though he was not used at television, Wyatt was reportedly backstage at RAW this week as well, so it was obvious that he had been cleared and would be used on the U.K. tour.

It will be interesting to see what direction Wyatt takes when he returns to television. Fans will recall that he was programmed in a feud with Finn Balor heading into WWE TLC. The match was changed just days before the PPV due to the illness breaking out backstage among the WWE roster. This resulted in AJ Styles substituting for Bray Wyatt at TLC and taking on Finn Balor instead. Needless to say, it was a worthy substitution and lead to a dream match scenario.

While rekindling his feud with Balor would make sense, most are probably hoping that WWE chooses to go in a different direction. The Balor feud has definitely ran its course, and Wyatt could really use a shake-up in creative direction as well. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out, but the company could easily use his absence to shuffle the deck and reset his direction.

Further, “Sister Abigail” was supposed to debut at TLC. The plan was obviously for the character to be Wyatt in drag, as he debuted the character during RAW to very little fanfare or excitement. It’d probably be a smart idea to ditch that idea too, or at least change the way Abigail was going to be portrayed.

Either way, it’s great to see Wyatt back in the ring. He’s a performer who has always had a ton of potential for WWE, he just needs the right creative direction to take him to the next level.