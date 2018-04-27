Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Become Woken RAW Tag Team Champions at GRR

RAW just got a little more bizarre—Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt just became the new RAW Tag Team Champions after defeating the Bar at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

After being vacated by Braun Strowman and his impromptu WrestleMania tag team partner, Nicholas, the RAW tag belts were officially in limbo. In fact, if The Bar had won, the red belts would have laded, rather incongruently, on Smackdown.

However, that’s a moot concern because now, Wyatt and Hardy are the proud new kings of Monday night’s tag division.

Wyatt and Hardy have had one of the more interesting arcs in recent WWE memory. Not long ago, they were cosmic enemies, but after an Ultimate Deletion match saw Bray Wyatt take a dip n the Lake of Reincarnation, he and Hardy have been friendly.

And now they’re champions.

They’ll anchor a wholly revamped RAW tag team division that has seen the arrival of NXT sensations, The Authors of Pain, and the forming of the new, fearsome duo of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Given the freshness of the tag ranks, you can expect Hardy and Wyatt to hold these titles for a while. But like any good tag team, this one already reeks of a violent split.

But before that happens, Wyatt and Hardy will have a lot of fun.