Bray Wyatt Takes Aim At A Monday Night RAW Star

Finn Balor successfully won his first singles match on Raw since a shoulder injury forced him to hand over the Universal Championship last year. After defeating Jinder Mahal, Balor was greeted by none other than former WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt.

The Wyatt family leader appeared on the screen to let Balor know that after he faces Randy Orton in a House of Horrors match, he will be making Raw his home. Wyatt then sent a warning to Balor saying he would be watching him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It appears we could be in store for a Demon King vs Eater of Worlds feud somewhere down the road. Considering all the black magic hijinks we saw during Wyatt’s feud with Randy Orton this past WrestleMania season, we can only imagine what amazingly ridiculous supernatural chicanery awaits a feud between these two.

The big question that remains is would Bray bring the WWE Championship with him to Raw? Seems highly unlikely. And if not, does this just give away the result of his rematch with Orton?

While it seems Balor is here to stay on Raw, WWE is keeping it’s Smackdown moves close to their vest until tomorrow night. It’s still possible that some of these stars could get moved to Tuesday nights.

