Bray Wyatt Likely to Return to RAW Tonight

After causing plenty of chaos, WWE‘s viral infection is finally relenting and one WWE Superstar is ready to come back.

For the first time since October 2nd, Bray Wyatt is able to work again. PWInsider reports that Wyatt is currently backstage for tonight’s RAW in Baltimore, MD.

Wyatt is the first of Bo Dallas and Roman Reigns to be cleared to return to action after battling what was believed to be the mumps. Wyatt regaining his health is a great development for WWE. With Wyatt on the up and up, we can guess that Roman is right behind him.

Bray’s illness cost him a TLC match with Finn Balor. Even more, Bray’s, alter ego, Sister Abigail, was supposed to debut at the show. However, despite several years of dark allusions to the character, all signs pointed to Sister Abigail falling flat.

Wyatt twice appeared on the RAW video board as Abigail and neither time was it received well. Nor should it have been as Abigail was just a poorly conceived, redundant version of Wyatt himself. Now that Bray has made a full recovery it’s safe to say that his missing TLC may have been a blessing in disguise.

However, it is certainly possible that WWE is still planning to use the Abigail character as early as tonight. Let’s hope that in Bray’s absence he and WWE creative have been exchanging emails on how to improve the silly character.

Abigail or not, Bray will likely be getting mixed up with the Survivor Series storyline. As a cemented upper-mid carder, Bray’s name carries enough weight to be involved in the SmackDown vs. RAW elimination match. Then again, WWE may want to reboot he and Balor’s program (hopefully sans Abigail).Regardless a healthy Bray Wyatt is good for WWE. He’s had an odd run in 2017, going from WWE Champion to an act that is periodically hard to take seriously. Let’s hope his time away from work can freshen up the Eater of Worlds.