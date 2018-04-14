Possible New Direction for Bray Wyatt Revealed

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most underutilized talents on the WWE roster in recent years, but the superstar may have a new direction very soon.

According to a report in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one idea being pitched is for Hardy to eventually turn on his new ally, Matt Hardy. While a turn on a partner is pretty standard business, it’s the direction that the company may take Wyatt following that turn that is truly interesting.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Observer, the idea pitched would result in Wyatt being aligned with Sanity from NXT. The group, comprised of Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and Nikki Cross, should arrive on the main roster in the coming months. Though they have all been great as part of NXT, aligning them with an experienced main roster member like Wyatt could give them instant credibility.

The group certainly has similarities with Wyatt’s former group, the Wyatt Family, in the way that they are booked as outcasts, though Sanity also has felt fresh as one of the more intriguing stables in recent WWE memory. It’s going to be a balancing act in deciding whether an alliance with Wyatt would be a good long term move or if it would eventually sand bag them by associating them with an act that has been floundering in recent years.

At the most recent NXT tapings, there were some indications that Sanity could be main roster bound. Young wrestled Aleister Black, losing while also seeing Dain and Wolfe on the receiving end of a beat down from Black. As the tapings played out, it was evident that Sanity would not be part of NXT television for the next several weeks, leading fans to believe their time at NXT is over.

Reports have consistently indicated that Wyatt is set for some kind of make over in the coming months, so the possible alliance with Sanity could be what those reports are linked to. Then again, Wyatt’s new pairing with “Woken” Matt Hardy is also a make over of sorts.