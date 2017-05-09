Bray Wyatt Defeats Dean Ambrose At WWE RAW London

I don’t want to get your hopes up, but another Bray Wyatt push seems to be under way. The Eater Of Worlds picked up an impressive victory over Intercontinental Champion, Dean Ambrose on Monday’s RAW from London.

The match ended when Miz -who was on commentary- stood ringside and posed with the IC title. The posturing drew Ambrose to hit him with a suicide dive, but also created an opening to hit Ambrose with the belt before rolling him back in to Bray for the Sister Abigail.

Bray had his WWE Championship mojo stifled at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, but was given a chance to start over on Raw after the Superstar Shake-Up. Bray quickly inserted himself onto the scene last week by introducing himself to Kurt Angle and then costing Finn Balor the number one contendership to the Intercontinental Championship.

Oddly enough, Finn Balor did not seek retribution to last week’s hot angle, thus not capitalizing on the momentum from an amazing main event. Balor won a meaningless match with The Miz and then disappeared from programming for the evening.

While Bray got the win, the story here was centered around The Miz and Ambrose who will face off for the Intercontinental Championship next week. Ambrose defeated Miz for the belt last year on SmackDown and we would not be surprised to see The Miz reclaim it next week or at the Extreme Rules pay per view.

