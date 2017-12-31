Braun Strowman Dominated WWE’s Main Event Scene in 2017

The WWE roster consists of several big name stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar, but the name who topped more PPV cards in 2017 than any other may surprise you.

Our friends at Cageside Seats went back and did the research and found that Braun Strowman appeared in five PPV main events this year, more than any other superstar on the roster. Considering that 2017 was a major coming out party for Strowman as a main event caliber talent, it makes sense that he was featured on the big stage so many times.

Strowman was closely followed by Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, who appeared in four PPV main events each.

The list is as follows:

5 matches: Braun Strowman

4 matches: Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe

3 matches: Owens, Lesnar, Orton, Mahal, Styles

2 matches: Shane, Angle, Rollins, Balor, Nakamura, Wyatt, Corbin, Cena, Miz, Ambrose

1 match: Ziggler, Undertaker, Goldberg, Zayn, Kane, Cesaro, Sheamus, HHH, Roode

Strowmanmissed some time in the summer due to injury. If that hadn’t happened, his main event total may have ranked even higher at six or seven. He missed the June 4 show (Extreme Rules), but quickly returned from his elbow injury two weeks later. Extreme Rules featured a fatal five-way match to determine the number one contender for July’s Great Balls of Fire. That match was won by Samoa Joe, who went on to challenge Lesnar. However, Strowman was originally scheduled to face Lesnar in the Great Balls of Fire main event until he underwent surgery for his elbow injury in early May. Though he was able to return early from his injury to face Roman Reigns at Great Balls of Fire, he was no longer positioned in the main event on that show as was originally planned.

There’s no doubt that Strowman has been one of the biggest success stories of the recent WWE brand split. Already ranking as one of the company’s top main eventers, expect the “Monster Among Men” to reach even greater heights in 2018 and beyond.