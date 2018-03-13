Braun Strowman Wins Tag Team Battle Royal and Confuses Everyone

Braun Strowman just punched his WrestleMania ticket. Probably.

To find Cesaro and Sheamus’ WrestleMania opponent, RAW hosted a tag team battle royal. Once every pair of Superstars assembled in the ring it looked like we’d finally get closure on who will compete for the Raw Tag Team Championships. And then Braun Strowman made an entrance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And then, he won.

While Strowman is certainly capable of defeating Cesaro and Sheamus in the same match, fans and all of RAW’s announced team asked the same question: is it allowed?

We’re not sure ourselves, but if Strowman wants to be the RAW Tag Team Champion, he probably will.

Despite being one of the hottest Superstars in WWE, Strowman has become a WrestleMania orphan of sorts. It’s not that he’s not worthy of a big match, it’s that he’s literally rumored for all of them.

Strowman is being kept behind emergency glass in case Roman Reigns is damaged by steroid allegation made by filmmaker Jon Bravo. If Reigns is forced to missed time or head to Sing Sing Correctional Facility, it will be Strowman who takes his place against Brock Lesnar.

However, if the claims against Reigns proves to be a farce, then The Observer reports that Strowman may not even have a match at ‘Mania. Instead, he’d have the non-wrestling role, likely using his biblical ability to destroy things as a sideshow attraction.

And if that’s not the case, there’s belief that WWE will toss he and potentially a healthy Samoa Joe into the Intercontinental Championship match making it a Fatal Five Way.

Other rumors have Strowman competing in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal—officially attaching him to 50% of WrestleMania’s prospective card.

But now, it looks like he may be destined to take on The Bar in New Orleans. Maybe by himself. Maybe with a partner of his choosing. Either way, we can’t wait to see what’s next.