Braun Strowman to Be Added to Shield Storyline?

Even though the Shield has yet to completely reunite, they somehow already have potential challengers at this month’s TLC pay-per-view.

Last week, to the chagrin of many fans, the Shield was believed to be set for a showdown with the Miztourage. However, according to Dave Meltzer’s appearance on Live Audio Wrestling, Braun Strowman may be getting involved.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as Strowman has the relevant history with the Shield. For most of 2017, Strowman and Reigns tore each other apart in WWE‘ s the best rivalry. A program that’s seen unprecedented violence has been one that significantly elevated both men. WWE sicking The Monster Among Men back on the Big Dog is a concept that few would object to.

Even further, Braun Strowman spent last Monday annihilating Dean Ambrose. Tonight, he’ll be looking to do the same against Seth Rollins. it seems that all of sudden Braun Strowman is a sommelier of Shield flesh.

Most fans were already groaning about the piecemeal Miztourage being the group to get the highly coveted Shield return feud. It appears WWE shares at least some of those sentiments. The Shield reunion is essentially holy cannon to most WWE fans, so anything that isn’t spectacular will be bound to disappoint.

WWE looks to have several avenues they can take this story and may be considering all of them. A Shield reunion is a story that has to be executed thoughtfully. The bromance between Ambrose and Rollins was done incredibly well but the same cannot be said for the Shield Triple Threat of last summer that we’ve already forgotten about.For tonight, Reigns will be taking on The Miz for his precious Intercontinental Championship. Chances are he won’t be winning and will be getting beat down from the Miztourage. But the real question is, will Rollins and Ambrose inject themselves in the situation? And just how does WWE plan on getting Braun Stowman involved? Even more, if WWE is pivoting away from the Miztourage, who else (besides Braun Strowman) gets involved?

WWE certainly has our attention the matter and likely plan on having an increase in viewership thanks to their multitude of Shield options. Tonight should fun to watch.