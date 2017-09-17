Watch Braun Strowman Give Roman Reigns the Middle Finger During Their Match

Maybe WWE only abides by the rules of the PG Era in America. Either that or Braun Strowman makes rules of his own.

WWE is visiting Australia over the weekend. Last night;s show took place in Brisbane where the main event feature Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Brisbane Street Fight. With the match being untelevised, Strowman took the liberty of misbehaving. In their pre-fight staredown, The Monster Among Men took his trash talk to a level he normally couldn’t. Because it’s 2017 a fan caught the moment and happily put it online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And here’s a bonus clip of the actual finish of the match. It looks like the Aussie fans got quite the show.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have spent all of 2017 trying to eviscerate one another. It’s a rivalry we’ve already taken for granted, but one day we’ll look back and view it as a program that made both men.

Despite the near unprecedented physical nature of their blood feud, it seems like the men have formed a mutual appreciation. On a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Strowman had high praise for The Big Dog.

“There’s not another talent on this planet like him. He’s one of the best, if not the best in the ring, hands down,” Strowman said.

If that wasn’t glowing enough, Strowman joined CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast where he continued to gush over Reigns.

“He does it night after night, and it doesn’t matter who he’s with, they tear the place down. Lately, it has been me and him blowing the roof off the arena in every place we walk into on God’s green earth,” Strowman said.

The Monster Among Men continued on about Reigns’ perseverance.

“That’s the thing that people just don’t get and that’s the work ethic behind Roman Reigns. He’s just a tough S.O.B. I’ve spent so much time in this program, just nailing him and nailing him, and whether it’s stubbornness, stupidity or heart, he just keeps getting back up, which just keeps giving me a reason to knock him back down,” he added.

To say the least, the Strowman-Reigns saga has been memorable. They’ve had a steady flow of shocking brutality, ranging from attempted murder via an ambulance or launching a rolling chair 40 ft in a moving target. However, it feels like their tour of destruction is coming to an end. For now, they’ll likely be going their separate ways. But WWE is probably already thinking about their next feud over the Universal Championship.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!