Braun Strowman Comments On Upcoming Surgery

The WWE‘s “new face of destruction” will, unfortunately, be missing from Monday night’s for the next few months. It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman has suffered an elbow injury that will keep him out of Raw’s upcoming Extreme Rules pay per view as well as July’s Great Balls of Fire.

Strowman was reportedly written off WWE TV in an angle with Reigns on Monday’s RAW where the big man had his “injured shoulder” repeatedly bashed by a chair. The Monster Among Men confirmed the surgery on Instagram today and set a lofty goal for his eventual return.

“I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown”

The timing of the injury is rough for both Strowman and the WWE. Without the big man in tow, WWE will need to come up with a backup plan for their Extreme Rules main event. There are already talks of several names that could be boosted to the top of the card while Braun and Brock are gone, but Raw will need to get really creative really soon.

As for Strowman, he was set to have a huge blow-off to his feud with Roman Reigns as well as the first shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

We Braun a successful surgery and a quick return to Raw where he can once again destroy all our favorite heroes.

