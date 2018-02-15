Braun Strowman’s Daily Calorie Intake Is Enough to Give You Indigestion

Braun Strowman is the closest thing to a mythological beast we’ll ever see in WWE. However, unlike Cyclops and Godzilla, Strowman can’t rely on eating local villagers and their livestock for sustenance — Strowman needs real food; and plenty of it.

In an interview with NYSE, The Monster Among Men revealed what his exact calorie count is per day. Keep in mind that the dietary guidelines for Americans suggest a 2,000 calorie daily diet:

“When I’m not flipping ambulances I’m in the gym stacking plates and banging weights. I eat 15,000 calories a day just to be able to feed the monster. It takes a lot to run almost a 400-pound frame. As far as training goes, sometimes I just go out into the woods and I beat trees down with my bare hands.”

15,000 calories a day could literally feed a small community. What on earth would his cheat day look like?

Braun Strowman is one of the best things to happen to WWE in a long time. His remarkable size is reminiscent of the 1980’s monster heel that makes Vince McMahon salivate. Yet he possesses a contemporary athleticism that makes him a wrestling unicorn.

Somehow, Strowman personally felt that there was room for improvement in regards to his physical appearance. The impetus for Strowman’s body morph is unknown. Maybe he knew he needed to survive an ambulance crash. Maybe he felt that he needed to look lean in for his Universal Championship match at Summerslam. Regardless, the Monster Among Man looks terrifyingly fit.

Strowman took to Instagram to put his finely tuned physique on full display:

Remember when I said #PsIHaveAbsToo well here u go!!!! Hard work and kinda clean eating is all it takes!!!! 366lbs of #TwistedSteelAndSexAppeal #MonsterAmongUs #jackedandtan A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Get this guy in a swimsuit competition! For comparison’s sake, here’s a snapshot of Strowman a year ago. While still very imposing, Braun looks a little bloated.

For a man to be nearly 400 lbs and have visible abs seems like a glitch in nature. Kudos to Strowman and his dedication! This is the essence of Braun Strowman. When he’s on RAW, we have to tune in because it’s likely that he can produce something we’ve never seen before — like tipping over an ambulance. Braun Strowman is everything that is right about professional wrestling. The man is a spectacle.

And come SummerSlam, WWE will be putting its most instantly gratifying wrestler on full display. Strowman will in the middle o the Universal Championship’s Fatal 4-Way contest joining Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe. The match is surrounded by tons of juicy rumors, however, none of them involved Strowman walking out as Universal Champion. However, there’s plenty of time to audible.

Regardless, don’t plan on Strowman winning. Instead, anticipate him having jaw dropping moments of human strength. So while he may not be victorious, he could steal the show by throwing Roman Reigns into the rafters of Barclays.