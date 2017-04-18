Braun Strowman Breaks Character To Thank Big Show

Braun Strowman has truly lived up to his Monster Among Men title and, in the past two weeks, may have had the two defining moments of his early WWE career.

Last week, Strowman flipped over an ambulance with Roman Reigns inside and then this week on Raw, Braun gave fans a moment they would never forget when he broke the ring by superplexing the Big Show down to the mat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the epic finale was designed to make Strowman look like the biggest bad ass in the company, Braun knows every great wrestling moment takes two to tango.

Strowman, who normally stays in monster kayfabe on social media, broke character on his personal Instagram account to thank Big Show for the ring implosion angle.

I’ll remember this night for the rest of my life!!!!! #ThankYouBigShow A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Strowman clearly knows how much the moment will do for his career and even more so, how much it means for Big Show to pass the “giant torch” as Show makes his final run in the WWE.

But Strowman wasn’t the only one thanking the legendary Big Show. As you can see in the video above, the future WWE Hall of Famer left to a well-deserved emotional standing ovation from the Columbus, Ohio crowd.

MORE WWE:

Former WWE Star Rosey Passes Away At Age 47

Shelton Benjamin’s WWE Status

Former WrestleMania Star In Medically Induced Coma