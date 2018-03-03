WWE Selling Braun Strowman’s Autographed Broken Giant Bass

Back on the Feb. 12 edition of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman shocked and delighted fans when he came out on the ramp holding a giant standing bass, attempted to play it like a guitar, then smashed it over Elias’ back.

Now fans of “The Monster Among Men” can own a piece of that moment.

Cageside Seats reported on Friday that the company has put the top piece of now-broken bass up for auction on Ebay. And while the bass won’t be playing music anytime soon, it does come personally autographed by Strowman.

As of Friday night, the bid is up to $308 dollars. The online auction will close on Monday at 10:28 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Strowman and Elias’ brief rivalry appeared to culminate at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, where the two competed alongside Roman Reigns, John Cena, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and The Miz in an Elimination Chamber match with a WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania on the line.

Elias had the upper hand thanks to winning a triple threat involving Cena and Strowman in previous weeks that guaranteed he was the final man to enter the match. However “The Drifter” was no match for Strowman, who set a record for most eliminations by pinning five of the wrestlers inside the structure. The only man Strowman didn’t put down was Reigns, who won the match after back-to-back spears.

Strowman and Elias renewed their rivalry on Raw the following night. But instead of losing outright, Elias ran all the way out of the building after spraying Strowman with a fire extinguisher and causing a disqualification.

With Reigns and Lesnar now guaranteed for Mania, many are wondering where that leaves one of WWE’s hottest acts in Strowman for the company’s biggest show of the year on April 8 in New Orleans. One rumor points to him joining the multi-man Intercontinental Championship match, which was already teased at during Raw when both Rollins and Balor scored pinfall victories over the reigning champion The Miz.

Strowman’s bass smashing was just one of the many impressive yet hilarious stunt he’s pulled in the last few years on Raw. Some of those feats include tipping over an ambulance, tipping over a semi-truck after Kurt Angle threatened to fire him, pulling down part of the backstage set and burying Lesnar underneath, breaking the ring by powerslamming Big Show and breaking one of the walls out of a steel cage, also by slamming Big Show.