Bill Goldberg to Headline 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class

During his iconic run in WCW, Bill Goldberg would bellow the same perpetual question as he stood over his fresh kill: Who’s Next? Well, as far as the WWE Hall of Fame goes, Goldberg is.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Bill Goldberg will be the headline inductee for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class. The report claims that WWE itself will make the official announcement in the near future. Meltzer also asserts that The Dudley Boyz will also be going into the Hall during WrestleMania weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Goldberg’s induction continues a long streak of WWE sending blockbuster names into the Hall. As WCW’s biggest star in the mid 90’s Goldberg had a direct impact on the popularity of professional wrestling as he jackhammered his way into millions of fans hearts. Goldberg was nothing short of a sensation and his contribution to the sport cannot be understated.

After WCW’s collapse in 2001, Goldberg would matriculate over to WWE for a few years. His first run with Vince McMahon‘s company was underwhelming to most. He would leave the company in 2004, officially ending a disenchanting turn in WWE.

Goldberg returned to WWE television on October 17 of 2016 on an edition of WWE RAW, alluding to the fact that he would face Brock Lesnar after being challenged by Paul Heyman due to the fact that he was the “one” blemish on Lensar’s record. Goldberg held a victory over Brock at WrestleMania XX in 2004. The two then went on to wrestle at Survivor Series last year, with Goldberg defeating Brock in one minute and 26 seconds.

Goldberg stuck around for a couple of months, eventually defeating Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. He then defended it (and lost it) to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 last April.

His induction was always a matter of when not if. Congrats to Goldberg!