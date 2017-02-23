Big WWE Roster Changes Coming After Wrestlemania?

One of the biggest bonuses of the WWE‘s brand split is the excitement that will come when wrestlers eventually switch allegiances from Monday to Tuesday nights. It is the closest thing modern wrestling fans will get to the magic that Attitude Era fans experienced when a WWE or WCW superstar would suddenly appear on the competing show.

While the WWE has held back on these trades so far, it appears as if it won’t be long before the rosters start to shuffle.

Yesterday, WWE.com teased a trade deadline likely to gauge the audience’s interest in superstars switching brands.

If #RAW and #SDLive had a trade deadline, we can only imagine the kinds of BLOCKBUSTER deals that would take place! https://t.co/MLeyDecpd8 pic.twitter.com/0vULpRGYFX — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

Vince spoke about the possibility himself during the WWE’s fourth quarter performance call when he spoke about how the brand split will allow opportunities to keep talents fresh as they go from brand to brand, saying it’s hard to create new stars with just one show but the brand split allows other talents to get a chance to climb the ladder of success. He then used Roman Reigns potentially jumping to SmackDown as an example.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was speculated that we may begin to see some roster trades between RAW and SmackDown right after WrestleMania 33. A trade deadline or even another draft will be the perfect way to set the stage for the WWE’s second season that takes them through the summer.

