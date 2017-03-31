Big Show’s WrestleMania Match With Shaq Is Off

In what can only be described as a horrible backstage segment with The New Day, it was announced tonight on RAW that Big Show will be entering the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 with a chance to become a two-time winner.

Show didn’t even get to comment on the announcement as he was continuously cut off by the New Day as they attempted to promote the WWE’s newest Jetsons film. Before he could confirm his role at ‘Mania, Show was interrupted by Titus O’Neil and the segment was thankfully put down.

WWE did confirm the announcement on their Twitter page.

In recent weeks, there was talk that the match might not happen because of issues between Shaq and WWE. Both sides seemed to be pointing the finger at each other.

On his podcast, Shaq said, “I’ve talked to somebody high up in the organization, and they – we’re back talking again. I just want the people to know it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear.”

Big Show talked about the feud in a recent interview on WWE.com and what he perceives to be Shaq’s hesitation (or laziness depending on your interpretation) to get behind the matchup.

“I mean, here’s the thing. We shot this off at the ESPY Awards, Shaq said he’s in, I thought this would be a good match for fans to see two giants go at it. And I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, “Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!” I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favor to Shaq. This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I’m not trying to be mean, but my time’s valuable. I get it. I don’t have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.”

Shaq was also asked if he had seen some of Big Show’s recent comments about Shaq’s weight. He said he had just talked to Big Show yesterday and hadn’t read what he said but promised that he will see him.

He said, “I’m going to see you. The world ain’t that big for me not to see you.”

Show will join Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews in the Andre Battle Royal.

As for the rest of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

