Jim Ross Shares Shrewd Advice for Big Cass

As we all continue to scratch our heads over WWE’s sudden release of Big Cass, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is here to offer a bit of wisdom.

In the week that’s passed, Cass’ exit left a trail of rumors. While none of them have been confirmed, the former WWE Superstar’s character remains under scrutiny. Regardless of what happened, Ross asserted on his podcast that Cass still has a future in wrestling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I saw where Big Cass got released. I don’t know what it was, I have no idea and it’s none of my business. Hey look, I have had three sabbaticals from that company. Did I like it? Nope. Did it ruin my life and my career? Hell no.”

“So all he’s gotta do is figure out how I can get better how I can cure the perceived ills that I may or may not have. Your world’s not over. Don’t say anything stupid, don’t do anything stupid just get better. You’re too damn young with too much of an upside to not be able to resurrect yourself without question. Let’s keep an eye on how Big Cass progresses,” said Ross.

Employees do tend to come and go to WWE. The best example of a Superstar being shown the door only to come back is Jinder Mahal. Since his return, Jinder was awarded a long reign as WWE Champion, capture the United State Championship at WrestleMania 34 and now is arguably the top heel on RAW.

Mahal may prove to be the exception, but Cass may use him as a precedent. However, the reason why Cass was let go will play a big role on if WWE will ever bring him back.

Tales of him being an irritant backstage, an obnoxious drinking partner, a bus bathroom destroyer and an untied assaulter of little people pointed at Cass’ release coming from a culmination of poor choices.

However, over the weekend, news of an ugly backstage interaction with ex-girlfriend Carmella raise eyebrows around the writing world.

But soon after that story made rounds, a friend of Cass took the stand for his buddy.

I’ve been pretty silent about Big Cass’ release from the WWE because he’s a good friend of mine and it’s just an unfortunate situation all around that I’ve felt really bad about, but this report that it’s because of an “altercation with Carmella” is complete and utter bullshit. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 24, 2018

“I’ve been pretty silent about Big Cass‘ release from the WWE because he’s a good friend of mine and it’s just an unfortunate situation all around that I’ve felt really bad about, but this report that it’s because of an “altercation with Carmella” is complete and utter bullshit.

There never was an altercation with Carmella, or Vic Joseph, or the Usos, or ANYONE, and it fucking sucks to see Cass getting dragged through the mud because of a report from one of the most notoriously inaccurate “journalists” in modern pro wrestling history.

It’s disappointing that none of the names involved in the report have come forward to dispel the rumor like I figured they would, but hey, I guess if it doesn’t make THEM look good it’s not worth it, right?”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]