Big Cass Returns to Join SmackDown Live

The last time we saw Big Cass, it looked like WWE was ready to launch him over their moon. However, a knee injury and subsequent surgery ended that push and the rest of his 2017. But he’s back now and on SmackDown Live.

Cass interrupted a backstage promo between Daniel Bryan and Renee Young making his return official.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The big man has been ready to return for weeks now, actually having been backstage for several RAWs, but WWE seems to think he’s best suited for Tuesday nights. Before his injury, Cass looked to be coming into his own as a heel, and he’ll look resume that trajectory.

This time last year, Cass was the bigger half of a tag team with Enzo Amore. They broke up after it was revealed Cass had been a cloak and dagger assailant then just weeks later, Amore was out of the company.

With Amore’s sexual assault case, splitting with real-life girlfriend, Carmella, and enduring a career-altering injury, it’s safe to say, Big Cass was happy to see 2017 fade away.

Cass is clearly a guy that WWE is interesting in developing. With his size and budding charisma, he seems like the archetype Vince McMahon asks for everyone at his bedside. Even though he’ll have missed considerable time, Cass will comeback with unfinished business.

This story is developing…