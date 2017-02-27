Beth Phoenix Will Make History With Hall Of Fame Induction

Today it was announced that Beth Phoenix (real name Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland) will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017, joining Kurt Angle, “Diamond” Dallas Page, Teddy Long and the Rock n’ Roll Express.

The Glamazon was a cornerstone of the WWE Women’s Division, capturing the Women’s Championship three times and the Diva’s Championship once. She made history as only the second woman to ever enter the Royal Rumble, but her Hall of Fame nomination is making history of a different kind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beth and real life husband, Edge, will now be the first ever real life couple to both be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Edge was inducted in 2012 after a neck injury forced him into an early retirement from the WWE.

Before his marriage to Phoenix, The Rated R Superstar was also romantically involved with another Hall of Famer; Lita, who was inducted in 2014.

While Phoenix and Edge are the first to enter, they definitely won’t be the last. Triple H and Stephanie will obviously find their way into the Hall someday and don’t be surprised to see CM Punk and AJ Lee make it in somewhere way, way down the road.

Congratulations to Beth and Edge and their two small children who will probably also grow up to become amazing WWE Superstars.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Major Update On Hardy Boyz WWE Return / SPOILER On Seth Rollins’ Wrestlemania Status / Former WWE Star Declares War On Vince McMahon